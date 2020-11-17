Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires New Shares in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 123.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth $3,374,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth $672,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 92,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 16,003 shares during the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. BidaskClub cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America raised Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.39.

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $32.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.04. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 204.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $300.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

