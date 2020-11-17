Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 9,632 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN)

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Separately, Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter worth about $1,386,000.

NYSEARCA:FJUN opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.49. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $33.55.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June (NYSEARCA:FJUN)

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Contrasting Philip Morris International & 22nd Century Group
Contrasting Philip Morris International & 22nd Century Group
Reviewing General Moly and Its Peers
Reviewing General Moly and Its Peers
Jennison Associates LLC Invests $703,000 in MacroGenics, Inc.
Jennison Associates LLC Invests $703,000 in MacroGenics, Inc.
Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in Ladder Capital Corp
Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in Ladder Capital Corp
Jennison Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 76,173 The Michaels Companies, Inc.
Jennison Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 76,173 The Michaels Companies, Inc.
Jennison Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 53,375 Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc.
Jennison Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 53,375 Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report