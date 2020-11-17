Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 9,632 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Separately, Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter worth about $1,386,000.

NYSEARCA:FJUN opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.49. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $33.55.

