Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,819 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.0% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon.com by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at $22,907,793. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,333 shares of company stock worth $25,775,177 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,131.06 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,196.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,958.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,571.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price objective (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,580.13.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

