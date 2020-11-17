ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,580.13.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,333 shares of company stock worth $25,775,177. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,131.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,196.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,958.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1,571.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

