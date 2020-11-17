Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $233,000 in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth about $513,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 7.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 59,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 71.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 16.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AYI stock opened at $107.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.46 and a 12-month high of $143.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.29.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $891.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.34 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.30.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

