Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,690 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.9% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 105.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,168,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705,657 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 40.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,442,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,058 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,633,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,313,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 146.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,748,096 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $559,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at $116,509,927.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 422,556 shares of company stock worth $93,282,154 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $217.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.48. The stock has a market cap of $1,642.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Summit Insights lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.46.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

