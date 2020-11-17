Cohen Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,600 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,404 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.6% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 21,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.3% during the second quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,938 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 17.0% during the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 41,364 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 230.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,035 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.46.

MSFT stock opened at $217.23 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1,642.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.48.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 422,556 shares of company stock valued at $93,282,154. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.