BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 5,117 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 477.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 241.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

In other Cardlytics news, insider Kirk Somers sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $216,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 40,642 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.30 per share, with a total value of $2,897,774.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,246 shares of company stock valued at $6,640,046. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $114.29 on Tuesday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.03 and a beta of 2.32.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Cardlytics’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.