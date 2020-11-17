Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 833.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 29,247 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2,862.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,137,000 after acquiring an additional 338,187 shares in the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Valentin P. Gapontsev sold 18,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total transaction of $3,788,394.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,918,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Valentin P. Gapontsev sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.90, for a total value of $5,097,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,937,587. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,447 shares of company stock worth $14,445,856 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $201.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 102.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $98.04 and a 52 week high of $214.61.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.00 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

IPGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research raised IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.43.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

