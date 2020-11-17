Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) & Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Financial Survey

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.8% of Aurora Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of Baidu shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Baidu shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Aurora Mobile and Baidu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A Baidu 0 5 14 0 2.74

Baidu has a consensus price target of $154.03, indicating a potential upside of 4.19%. Given Baidu’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Baidu is more favorable than Aurora Mobile.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Mobile and Baidu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile -25.48% -35.42% -18.65% Baidu 3.56% 9.55% 5.38%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aurora Mobile and Baidu’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile $130.21 million 1.84 -$15.78 million N/A N/A Baidu $15.43 billion 3.31 $296.00 million $5.36 27.58

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Mobile.

Risk & Volatility

Aurora Mobile has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baidu has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Baidu beats Aurora Mobile on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection. The company also provides application programming interfaces that create connectivity and automate the process of message exchange between the mobile apps and its backend network; and an interactive web-based service dashboard that allows app developers to utilize and monitor its services through controls on an ongoing basis. It primarily serves mobile app developers in a range of industries, such as media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education and healthcare. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc. provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos. It also provides Baidu Knows, a question-and-answer community where questions are asked, answered, and organized by users; Baidu Encyclopedia; Baidu Healthcare Wiki; Baidu Wenku; Baidu Scholar; Baidu Experience; Baidu Post Bar, a social media platform; Baidu Maps that offers locations, and intelligent routing and navigation services; Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME, a Chinese-language mobile keyboard; Baijiahao; and DuerOS, a voice assistant platform. In addition, this segment offers online marketing services, which include pay for performance (P4P), an auction-based services that allow customers to bid for priority placement of paid sponsored links and reach users who search for information related to their products or services; other marketing services provides display-based marketing services and other online marketing services based on performance criteria other than cost per click; Apollo, an autonomous driving platform; and Baidu Cloud primarily provides AI solutions, cloud infrastructure, and other services to enterprises and individuals. The iQIYI segment provides online entertainment service, including original and licensed content; membership services; and online advertising services. The company was formerly known as Baidu.com, Inc. and changed its name to Baidu, Inc. in December 2008. Baidu, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

