Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to announce sales of $1.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the lowest is $1.20 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $4.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $5.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

TME has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $15.00 to $17.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.03.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $17.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TME. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

