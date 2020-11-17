$164.86 Million in Sales Expected for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to post $164.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $167.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $161.89 million. National Retail Properties reported sales of $173.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year sales of $664.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $657.78 million to $672.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $677.69 million, with estimates ranging from $660.31 million to $695.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NNN. TheStreet raised National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 58.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.99. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $58.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 13.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned 3,117 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.9 years.

