$381.73 Million in Sales Expected for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will announce sales of $381.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $370.20 million to $393.00 million. Chico’s FAS reported sales of $484.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $306.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.18 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.71.

Chico’s FAS stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $173.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.31. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,378,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 966,318 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,129,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 796,222 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,344,000. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,456,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 208,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

