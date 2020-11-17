Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $630.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) to report sales of $630.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $630.00 million and the highest is $632.00 million. NortonLifeLock posted sales of $649.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full-year sales of $2.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 371.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 274.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

