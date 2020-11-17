Brokers Issue Forecasts for Topcon Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TOPCF)

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Topcon in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.48.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TOPCF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOPCF opened at $11.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. Topcon has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $15.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.61.

About Topcon

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GIS, GPS plus reference station systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

