Head-To-Head Review: Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) and Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP)

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Höegh LNG Partners has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Norwegian Cruise Line has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

21.7% of Höegh LNG Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Höegh LNG Partners and Norwegian Cruise Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Höegh LNG Partners 39.28% 20.11% 6.51% Norwegian Cruise Line -43.46% -4.47% -1.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Höegh LNG Partners and Norwegian Cruise Line’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Höegh LNG Partners $145.44 million 2.87 $52.74 million $2.09 6.00 Norwegian Cruise Line $6.46 billion 0.91 $930.23 million $5.09 4.19

Norwegian Cruise Line has higher revenue and earnings than Höegh LNG Partners. Norwegian Cruise Line is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Höegh LNG Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Höegh LNG Partners and Norwegian Cruise Line, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Höegh LNG Partners 1 2 2 0 2.20 Norwegian Cruise Line 1 0 2 0 2.33

Höegh LNG Partners presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.59%. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus price target of $19.67, suggesting a potential downside of 7.71%. Given Höegh LNG Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Höegh LNG Partners is more favorable than Norwegian Cruise Line.

Summary

Norwegian Cruise Line beats Höegh LNG Partners on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Höegh LNG Partners

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. HÃ¶egh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP is a subsidiary of HÃ¶egh LNG Holdings Ltd.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye. As of February 20, 2020, the company had 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths. It distributes its products through retail/travel advisor, international travel advisor, and onboard cruise sales channels, as well as meetings, incentives, and charters. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

