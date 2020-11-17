Analyzing TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) & Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF)

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) and Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

42.8% of TransAct Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of TransAct Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.8% of Creative Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TransAct Technologies and Creative Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAct Technologies -8.50% -12.71% -9.08% Creative Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TransAct Technologies and Creative Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransAct Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Creative Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

TransAct Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.08%. Given TransAct Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TransAct Technologies is more favorable than Creative Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TransAct Technologies and Creative Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransAct Technologies $45.75 million 1.75 $520,000.00 $0.07 127.86 Creative Technology $66.07 million 1.82 $40.42 million N/A N/A

Creative Technology has higher revenue and earnings than TransAct Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

TransAct Technologies has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Technology has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Creative Technology beats TransAct Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data. The company also provides consumable products, including inkjet cartridges, ribbons, receipt papers, color thermal papers, food safety labels, and other printing supplies, as well as replacement parts; maintenance, repair, and testing services; and refurbished printers. In addition, it offers EPICENTRAL print system, a software solution that enables casino operators to create promotional coupons and marketing messages, and print them at the slot machine; and technical support services, as well as spare parts and accessories. Further, the company provides AccuDate terminals for the restaurant solutions market combine hardware and software in a device that includes an operating system, touchscreen, and one or two thermal print mechanisms. The company markets its products under the BOHA!, AccuDate, Epic, EPICENTRAL, Ithaca, and Printrex brand names for restaurant, point of sale automation and banking, casino and gaming, lottery, oil and gas, and hospitality markets, as well as government. It sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, resellers, and distributors, as well as through directly and online Webstore transactsupplies.com to end-users. TransAct Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, Connecticut.

About Creative Technology

Creative Technology Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes digital entertainment products worldwide. The company offers digitized sound and video boards, computers, and related multimedia and personal digital entertainment products. It also provides amplifiers, speakers, sound cards, gaming headsets, headphones, peripherals, accessories, software products, sound blasters, and others. In addition, the company offers multimedia solutions for personal computers and personal digital entertainment products. It markets its products and solutions to consumers and system integrators through a distribution network, including traditional marketing channels, original equipment manufacturers, and the Internet. Creative Technology Ltd was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.