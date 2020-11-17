Reviewing Monitronics International (OTCMKTS:SCTY) and Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Monitronics International (OTCMKTS:SCTY) and Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Monitronics International and Performant Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monitronics International N/A N/A N/A Performant Financial -19.83% -13.36% -4.72%

This table compares Monitronics International and Performant Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monitronics International $504.51 million 0.15 $565.08 million N/A N/A Performant Financial $150.43 million 0.24 -$26.82 million ($0.40) -1.65

Monitronics International has higher revenue and earnings than Performant Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Monitronics International and Performant Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monitronics International 0 0 0 0 N/A Performant Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.5% of Performant Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.4% of Monitronics International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Performant Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Monitronics International beats Performant Financial on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monitronics International

Monitronics International, Inc., doing business as Brinks Home Security, provides security alarm monitoring and related services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises. The company also offers home automation services, such as remote activation and control of security systems; support for video monitoring, flood sensors, and automated garage door and door lock capabilities; and thermostat integration services. In addition, it provides hands-free two-way interactive voice communication between its monitoring center and customers; customer and technical support related services to home monitoring systems and home automation services; and do-it-yourself and professional installation security solutions. It serves its customers through a network of authorized dealers. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Farmers Branch, Texas. Monitronics International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Ascent Capital Group, Inc.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs. It also provides audit and recovery services related to improper payments in the healthcare market; and recovery and risk management advisory services to the Department of the Treasury and various financial institutions, as well as to federal, state, and municipal tax authorities. In addition, the company offers services from post-and pre-payment audit of healthcare claims to detection of fraud, waste and abuse of healthcare claims, to coordination of benefits and pharmacy fraud detection. The company was formerly known as DCS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Performant Financial Corporation in 2005. Performant Financial Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

