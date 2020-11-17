Reviewing The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) & voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET)

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) and voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.2% of The ExOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of voxeljet shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of The ExOne shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of voxeljet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares The ExOne and voxeljet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The ExOne -27.37% -31.00% -19.32% voxeljet -67.49% -43.03% -23.34%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The ExOne and voxeljet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The ExOne $53.28 million 3.69 -$15.10 million ($0.93) -11.03 voxeljet $27.56 million 1.84 -$15.64 million N/A N/A

The ExOne has higher revenue and earnings than voxeljet.

Volatility and Risk

The ExOne has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, voxeljet has a beta of 2.65, indicating that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for The ExOne and voxeljet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The ExOne 0 2 1 0 2.33 voxeljet 0 0 0 0 N/A

The ExOne currently has a consensus price target of $12.83, suggesting a potential upside of 25.08%. Given The ExOne’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe The ExOne is more favorable than voxeljet.

Summary

The ExOne beats voxeljet on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers. It also supplies associated materials comprising consumables and replacement parts; and other services, such as training and technical support services. The company markets its products to industrial customers under the ExOne brand name. The ExOne Company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers. This segment also offers consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts. The Services segment prints on-demand parts for its customers, as well as creates parts, molds, cores, and models using 3D computer-aided design at its service center; and provides casting services. It serves automotive, aerospace, art and architecture, engineering, and consumer product end markets; foundries and suppliers; and universities and research institutes through its direct sales force and a network of sales agents. The company was formerly known as Voxeljet Technology GmbH and changed its name to voxeljet AG in January 2004. voxeljet AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Friedberg, Germany.

