Avistar Communications (OTCMKTS:AVSR) vs. F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Critical Survey

Avistar Communications (OTCMKTS:AVSR) and F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.2% of F5 Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Avistar Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of F5 Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Avistar Communications and F5 Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avistar Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A F5 Networks 1 5 14 0 2.65

F5 Networks has a consensus price target of $165.68, indicating a potential upside of 1.65%. Given F5 Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe F5 Networks is more favorable than Avistar Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Avistar Communications and F5 Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avistar Communications N/A N/A N/A F5 Networks 13.08% 19.72% 9.33%

Volatility & Risk

Avistar Communications has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F5 Networks has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avistar Communications and F5 Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avistar Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A F5 Networks $2.35 billion 4.24 $307.44 million $6.66 24.47

F5 Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Avistar Communications.

Summary

F5 Networks beats Avistar Communications on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avistar Communications Company Profile

Avistar Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells networked video communications products primarily in the United States, western Europe, and Asia. It delivers a suite of video, audio, and collaboration solutions that are designed to support users in the office through the conference room or on-the-go. The company offers Avistar C3, a communication and collaboration platform, which provides an integrated suite of video, audio, and collaboration applications that include on-demand access to interactive video calling and conferencing, content creation and publishing, broadcast origination and video distribution, and video-on-demand, as well as data sharing, presence-based directory services, and network management. Avistar Communications Corporation also provides various services for the implementation and support of its video communications products; and offers software development, maintenance, support, and training services. In addition, it is involved in the development, prosecution, maintenance, support, and licensing of the intellectual property and technology used in the company's video communications systems. Further, the company sells and licenses a set of desktop products and infrastructure products that combine to form an Avistar video-enabled visual communication and collaboration solution. Avistar Communications Corporation offers its products and services through its direct sales force, as well as through strategic partners and value added resellers. The company was formerly known as Avistar Systems Corporation and changed its name to Avistar Communications Corporation in April 2000. Avistar Communications Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc. provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic. It offers Local Traffic Manager; DNS solution for application security services; BIG-IP management and orchestration software; BIG-IP Virtual Edition and BIG-IP Cloud Edition software; Advanced Firewall Manager, a firewall software; and Application Security Manager and Access Policy Manager software products. The company also provides cloud-based managed services. In addition, it offers a range of professional services, including consulting, training, installation, maintenance, and other technical support services. The company sells its products to large enterprise businesses, public sector institutions, governments, and service providers through distributors, value-added resellers, managed service providers, and systems integrators in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and the Asia Pacific region. F5 Networks, Inc. has partnerships with public cloud providers, such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and Alibaba Cloud. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

