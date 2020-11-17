Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:LVHD) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:LVHD)’s share price rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.51 and last traded at $32.51. Approximately 50,191 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 149,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.94.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average is $29.41.

