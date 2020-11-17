Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Celsius’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Celsius reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsius will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CELH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.50 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 720,784 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $11,027,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 100,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,363.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 13.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 51,298 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 255.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 14,487 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 66.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 82,799 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CELH opened at $34.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average of $16.12. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 487.07 and a beta of 1.71.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

