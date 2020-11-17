Financial Analysis: Superior Drilling Products (SDPI) & The Competition

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE: SDPI) is one of 22 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & gas field machinery” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Superior Drilling Products to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Superior Drilling Products and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Drilling Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Superior Drilling Products Competitors 280 1312 1259 36 2.36

As a group, “Oil & gas field machinery” companies have a potential upside of 22.70%. Given Superior Drilling Products’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Superior Drilling Products has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Superior Drilling Products and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Drilling Products $19.00 million -$940,000.00 -11.01 Superior Drilling Products Competitors $4.41 billion -$521.54 million 34.63

Superior Drilling Products’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Superior Drilling Products. Superior Drilling Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Superior Drilling Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are held by institutional investors. 47.4% of Superior Drilling Products shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Superior Drilling Products and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Drilling Products -7.96% -19.37% -7.91% Superior Drilling Products Competitors -21.68% 129.10% 0.74%

Volatility and Risk

Superior Drilling Products has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superior Drilling Products’ peers have a beta of 0.46, indicating that their average stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Superior Drilling Products peers beat Superior Drilling Products on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc., a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers. The company also manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company. It serves oil and natural gas drilling industry. The company was formerly known as SD Company, Inc. and changed its name to Superior Drilling Products, Inc. in May 2014. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Vernal, Utah.

