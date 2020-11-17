Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Materialise reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.13 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Materialise.
Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 32.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,319,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 31.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,214 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the third quarter worth $1,042,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the third quarter worth $639,000. 32.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of MTLS stock opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. Materialise has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $52.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -506.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.65.
Materialise Company Profile
EMaterialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.
