Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2020

Analysts forecast that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Materialise reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.13 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Materialise to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Materialise in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Materialise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 32.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,319,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 31.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,214 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the third quarter worth $1,042,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the third quarter worth $639,000. 32.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTLS stock opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. Materialise has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $52.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -506.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.65.

Materialise Company Profile

EMaterialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

