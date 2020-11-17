Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Celsius’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.01. Celsius posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsius will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.77%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CELH shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on Celsius from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.50 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their price target on Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $34.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 487.07 and a beta of 1.71. Celsius has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $35.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.12.

In other Celsius news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,363.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 720,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $11,027,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 57.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

