Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:MILN) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2020

Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:MILN) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.92 and last traded at $33.85. Approximately 14,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 24,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.57.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.38.

