Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:PDBC) Trading 0.9% Higher

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2020

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:PDBC)’s share price traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.10 and last traded at $14.01. 4,394,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 2,337,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.24.

