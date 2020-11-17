iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NYSEARCA:WOOD) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NYSEARCA:WOOD) were up 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.38 and last traded at $70.90. Approximately 18,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 30,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.38.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.70.

