Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYMI) Trading Up 1.7%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYMI)’s share price were up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.07 and last traded at $58.00. Approximately 220,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 207,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.04.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.40.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.