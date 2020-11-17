Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYMI) Trading Up 1.7%

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYMI)’s share price were up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.07 and last traded at $58.00. Approximately 220,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 207,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.04.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.40.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Trading Up 2.2%
iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Trading Up 2.2%
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Up 1.7%
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Up 1.7%
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Trading 0.2% Higher
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Trading 0.2% Higher
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Trading 3.3% Higher
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Trading 3.3% Higher
Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Up 2.4%
Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Up 2.4%
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Price Up 1.3%
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Price Up 1.3%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report