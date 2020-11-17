Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWOB) Trading 0.2% Higher

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWOB)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.01 and last traded at $80.99. 217,398 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 249,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.39.

