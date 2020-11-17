Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTWV) Trading 3.3% Higher

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTWV) shares traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $107.00 and last traded at $106.79. 70,255 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 34,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.43.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.27 and a 200-day moving average of $88.13.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.