Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTWG) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTWG) rose 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $186.39 and last traded at $185.16. Approximately 21,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 17,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.79.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.82.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.