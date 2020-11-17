Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTC) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTC) rose 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.99 and last traded at $92.98. Approximately 118,568 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 60,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.68.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.81.

