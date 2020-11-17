Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VONV) Trading 1.8% Higher

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VONV) traded up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $116.37 and last traded at $116.37. 123,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 178,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.29.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.05.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.