Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQI) Trading Up 0.9%

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQI) were up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.10 and last traded at $52.99. Approximately 325,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 660,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.51.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.98.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Trading Up 2.2%
iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Trading Up 2.2%
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Up 1.7%
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Up 1.7%
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Trading 0.2% Higher
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Trading 0.2% Higher
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Trading 3.3% Higher
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Trading 3.3% Higher
Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Up 2.4%
Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Up 2.4%
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Price Up 1.3%
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Price Up 1.3%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report