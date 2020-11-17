Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIGI) Trading 0.7% Higher

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIGI) shares traded up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.42 and last traded at $78.37. 142,578 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 211,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.80.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.83.

