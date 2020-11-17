Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCIT) Shares Up 0.1%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCIT)’s share price were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.34 and last traded at $96.31. Approximately 2,728,775 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 3,629,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.18.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.90 and its 200 day moving average is $95.10.

