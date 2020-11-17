iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT) fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $157.61 and last traded at $157.78. 6,310,397 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 11,879,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.16.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.58.

