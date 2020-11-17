Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VONG) Trading 0.5% Higher

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2020

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VONG)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $234.60 and last traded at $234.27. 84,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 140,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $233.05.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.06.

