Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCSH) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2020

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCSH)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.90 and last traded at $82.90. Approximately 2,890,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,393,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.85.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.54.

