Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

XEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $74.71 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

