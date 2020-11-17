Analysts Expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to Announce $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will report $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.94. PDC Energy reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $2.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.42. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 47.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PDCE shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Shares of PDCE opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56. PDC Energy has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $27.84. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

