$1.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the lowest is $1.60. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $5.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Argus started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.55.

MKC opened at $184.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.31. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $112.22 and a 52-week high of $211.07.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, December 1st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 29th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, November 30th.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 156.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after buying an additional 19,107 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 505,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,689,000 after buying an additional 58,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 17.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.