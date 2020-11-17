Zacks: Brokerages Expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will post $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $5.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.6% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.9% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $184.18 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $112.22 and a 1-year high of $211.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.50 and a 200-day moving average of $186.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.46.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, December 1st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 29th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, November 30th.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.36%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

