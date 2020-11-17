Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to Announce $0.83 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. Sunoco posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SUN shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunoco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

In other news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 3,000 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,432 shares in the company, valued at $334,918.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sunoco by 135.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,706,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,338,000 after buying an additional 1,555,639 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sunoco by 40.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sunoco by 6.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after buying an additional 12,356 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sunoco by 23.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunoco during the second quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $32.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.56%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.37%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

