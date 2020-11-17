Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Immunic from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Immunic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Immunic stock opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07. Immunic has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.23.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.06). Equities analysts expect that Immunic will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 292,185 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,400,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,121,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,663,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

