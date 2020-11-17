Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Immunic from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Immunic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.
Immunic stock opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07. Immunic has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.23.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 292,185 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,400,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,121,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,663,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.12% of the company’s stock.
Immunic Company Profile
Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.
