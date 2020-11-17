Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on JKHY. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.25.

JKHY opened at $159.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.16 and its 200-day moving average is $172.04. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

