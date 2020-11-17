The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on The Joint from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of The Joint in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Joint from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Joint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

JYNT opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. The Joint has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.43. The firm has a market cap of $355.10 million, a P/E ratio of 93.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The Joint had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 5.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Joint will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in The Joint by 21.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 115,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 20,738 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in The Joint by 9.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in The Joint by 8.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Joint by 17.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of The Joint by 45.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

