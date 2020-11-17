The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

The Lovesac stock opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. The Lovesac has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $37.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $374.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 2.58.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.35 million. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Lovesac will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 24,151 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $841,179.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 106,079 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $3,827,330.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,643,026.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,626 shares of company stock worth $10,128,686 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Lovesac by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 512.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

