BidaskClub Lowers Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) to Strong Sell

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

MGTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $16.19.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 6.7% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,333,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,546,000 after buying an additional 273,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.